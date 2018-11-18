Minister says 409 injured in gas tax protests around France

A demonstrator wears a jacket that reads: "France is Exhausted" as he block cars in Bayonne, southwestern France, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. One protester was killed and 227 other people were injured — eight seriously — at roadblocks set up around villages, towns and cities across France on Saturday as citizens angry with rising fuel taxes rose up in a grassroots movement, posing a new challenge to beleaguered President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) (AP)