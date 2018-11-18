1 killed in single-vehicle collision in Aiken Co. Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One person died following a single-vehicle collision in Aiken on Saturday, according to South Carolina Highways Patrol Lance Corporal Matt Southern.
The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound on Wrights Mill Road in a 2007 Hummer SUV around 5:50 pm. Saturday when the vehicle crossed the center line and off the road, striking a fence and then a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. SCHP is investigating the collision.
