Gamecocks rout Chattanooga 49-9 on Senior Night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The sound of “Sandstorm” blaring through the PA system all night was simply music to the ears of the South Carolina seniors.
With the Gamecocks’ offense clicking on all cylinders, Carolina rolled past Chattanooga 49-9 to secure their sixth win of the season.
South Carolina got things going early in the first quarter. With a few accurate passes from Jake Bentley, the Gamecocks were able to march down the field, but AJ Turner would cap off the drive with a 16-yard reception from Bentley to give Will Muschamp’s squad a 7-0 lead.
Turner proved to be a reliable target in the end zone again later in the first. To finish off an 11-play, 61-yard drive, Turner hauled in his second touchdown catch of the night. The 6-yard reception pushed Carolina ahead 14-0.
Turner added to his touchdown total in the second quarter. This time, it wasn’t a catch. The junior rushed across the goal line for his third score of the night on an 11-yard run making 21-3. The Carolina offense continued to do damage against the Mocs. With just 34 seconds left in the half, Mon Denson found paydirt for the first time Saturday night with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend Carolina’s lead to 28-3.
South Carolina was simply dominant in the first half. The Gamecocks put up 299 yards in the first two quarters. Meanwhile, the Mocs weren’t able to get much going. With 164 yards of total offense, Chattanooga was only able to come away with a Victor Ulmo field goal.
USC’s offense kept the points coming in the second half. With 13:32 left in the third, Bentley fired his third touchdown pass of the night connecting with Shi Smith. The sophomore appeared to be wrapped up near the Gamecocks’ sideline, but he kept his feet moving and escaped the Chattanooga defender to score on the 53-yard play making it 35-3.
Jake Bentley would start the fourth quarter with his final touchdown pass of the night. The junior connected with Deebo Samuel and the senior found another gear on his way to the end zone. Bentley’s fourth touchdown pass of the night made it 42-9. Bentley finished the night going 25-of-29 passing for 339 yards.
As the Gamecocks began to empty the bench, Deshaun Fenwick made the most of his time on the field. The freshman finished the contest with 17 carries for 112 yards and his first career touchdown for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina finished the night with 602 yards of total offense while holding the Mocs to 334 (78 on the ground).
The Gamecocks will travel to face No. 2 Clemson next Saturday.
