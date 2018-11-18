Gamecocks rout Chattanooga 49-9 on Senior Night

Turner added to his touchdown total in the second quarter. This time, it wasn’t a catch. The junior rushed across the goal line for his third score of the night on an 11-yard run making 21-3. The Carolina offense continued to do damage against the Mocs. With just 34 seconds left in the half, Mon Denson found paydirt for the first time Saturday night with a 1-yard touchdown run to extend Carolina’s lead to 28-3.