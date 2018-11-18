First Alert Forecast: Some Milder Weather Early This Week

First Alert Forecast:
Another cold start across the Midlands this morning but it will get nicer for the afternoon with temps in the mid 60s! Sunshine kicks off your Sunday morning but a few more clouds roll into the Midlands into the afternoon/evening.
Now, there may be a spotty shower near I-95 this afternoon but most if now all of the Midlands will be staying dry. I’ll keep the rain chances at 20 percent!
Our active weather over the last few weeks will be on vacation as High pressure will take control of the forecast through much of next week as well! In fact, right through Thanksgiving should be quiet with just a few passing clouds at times.
In fact, Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 60s to around 70 before cooling back down again Wednesday into Friday.
Time to give the umbrella a break and use those sunglasses a little more.
Weather Headlines:
- A chilly start for some across the Midlands Sunday AM
- Highs in the mid 60s for the afternoon with a few more clouds and a spotty shower
- More seasonable Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70
- Thanksgiving is looking nice with temps in the 50s but a few more clouds in the sky
Forecast:
Sunday: Sunshine for the morning with a few more clouds this afternoon. Spotty shower near I-95.
Tonight: A few passing clouds. Not as chilly with lows in the 40s.
Monday: More seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few more clouds
Tuesday: More sunshine with highs near 70!
