TBI: Wanted man suspected in rape of young child

TN man wanted in rape investigation
By Jasmine Adams | November 16, 2018 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 9:17 AM

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

According to officials, 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter is suspected in the aggravated rape of a young child in Lawrenceburg, Tn.

He has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Officials said he may be driving a green Chevy S-10 pick-up with Tennessee tag 3G2-6Z9.

He may be in a green Chevy S-10 pick-up (Source: TBI)
He is described as a white male with red hair and hazel eyes. He stands at 5′9″ and weighs 250 pounds.

Photos of Simon Porter (Source: TBI)
A reward for up to $2,500 is being offered for information in his arrest.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

