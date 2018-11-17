South Carolina seeks sixth win on Senior Night vs. Chattanooga

“We're a little thin at the safety position,” Muschamp said. “We are a little banged up at the safety position. We haven't been as productive at the linebacker position as we had liked to be. I think those two positions have really hurt us, as far as explosive plays. I think you go back to last year, Chris Lammons and D.J. Smith were both very good tacklers, and when the ball did hit the second level, in a lot of those situations, the ball was on the ground, from the standpoint of a six-or-eight-yard gain, as opposed to a twenty-yard gain and an explosive run. Things have kind of snowballed on us. We got worn down in the fourth quarter. In our last ballgame, we struggled to answer in those situations. I think there are a combination of things that have affected the ability of the tackling, and obviously, we continue work on it.”