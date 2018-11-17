Rising water levels close more portions of popular river walks

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Rising river levels have closed your favorite spots for a run or dog walk.
“Rivers flood. This is part of their cycle,” said Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler.
The waters are rising because of the rain we’ve gotten this week here and in the watershed. “It’s just over 17 feet and it’s expected to crest tomorrow near flood stage which is 19 feet,” Stangler said.
The Riverkeeper says there’s nothing that can be done to stop this type of flooding at these river walks.
Stangler also said river walks are the only structures that can be built this close to the river. “You can put up a sign and when the waters drop say the cities that have these have done a good job with cleaning up.”
The City of West Columbia says every year they budget and take into account the Riverwalk will flood because of its location. They also make sure they have ample staff to clean up and open the Riverwalk as soon as they can. The City of Cayce said they don’t have any plans to change their Riverwalk.
These increased water levels on the river can lead to issues elsewhere too. “We’ve had a handful of sewer reports the last couple of days impact a few of our rivers and streams around the Midlands.”
The Riverkeeper said to stay out of the water on these river walks until it is re-opened. “There are water quality concerns and general safety concerns around flood water.”
