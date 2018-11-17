New state law requires mopeds to be registered with DMV

“Since parking is so easy with the mopeds downtown people would just take it to a bar to meet a couple friends for drinks,” Seve Corradi, a USC Student said. “Then they have a couple too many and they don’t want to leave it there because it’s unsafe mopeds get stolen so they do feel a little forced to drive it back home but that’s a problem with not being able to get a DUI because kids think they can get away with it.”