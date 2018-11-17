New state law requires mopeds to be registered with DMV

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you live or travel around downtown Columbia, chances are you’ve seen a moped zipping around.
For many college students in our area, it's the preferred method of transportation.
Seve Corradi, a USC Student said, “It’s really efficient on getting gas, just a couple of bucks every time”
A new South Carolina state law says you have to register them now, and the deadline is fast approaching.
The law was signed by Governor Henry McMaster in 2017.
The law will require registration of each moped, which will cost you about $10 every two years. Also, moped drivers will be subject to the laws of the road.
There’s already a law mandating that riders younger than 21 must wear a helmet while on a moped.
The new law required drivers to drive in the far right lane unless they're making a left turn.
Drivers will also need to have a valid driver's license or a moped driver's license at all times.
Mopeds are still not required to be insured or pay property taxes in South Carolina.
A moped operator cannot operate a moped on a highway with a speed limit greater than 55 miles per hour.
At its core, this law is about mopeds now being considered motor vehicles
Sgt. Robert Uhall, with Columbia Police Department said, "We had the murky waters with the explanation and definition of mopeds, really got a lot of people getting dropped DUI's because they're on a moped. Now a moped is a motor vehicle, you can’t drink and drive with any motor vehicle."
This distinction helps uphold DUI charges in court.
The charges won't be dropped anymore just because the person was driving a moped.
“Since parking is so easy with the mopeds downtown people would just take it to a bar to meet a couple friends for drinks,” Seve Corradi, a USC Student said. “Then they have a couple too many and they don’t want to leave it there because it’s unsafe mopeds get stolen so they do feel a little forced to drive it back home but that’s a problem with not being able to get a DUI because kids think they can get away with it.”
Corradi says this may make students think twice before getting on a moped after a night out.
“The fact of getting a DUI and now kids are going to have to think twice about getting on the moped impaired or under the influence,” Corradi said.
The law goes into effect Monday, Nov. 19.
If you are found driving an unregistered moped you can face fines up to $200 plus court fees.
According to the South Carolina DMV:
- If you are 14, you may apply for a moped operator's, or Class G, license by taking the vision and knowledge test at any SCDMV branch. South Carolina does not require a skills test for moped applicants. If you are at least 15 and have a driver's license, you do not have to have a moped license to operate a moped.
- A moped license costs $25 and is valid for eight years.
If you are under 18, do all of the following:
- Bring your parent or legal guardian with you to sign your Application for a Moped License (SCDMV Form 447-NC).
- Bring your original birth certificate, social security card, and two proofs of your current, physical SC address. You will find a complete list of acceptable documents on the United States Citizens' Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).
- Pass the vision and knowledge tests.
