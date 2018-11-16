Sumter PD post cash rewards for three wanted men

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police Department posted to social media that they need community assistance to locate three men connected to different crimes.
Two are considered suspects, while the other is suspected of having information that would assist in an ongoing murder investigation.
Officials say cash rewards are being offered for each case.
Michael Charles Rose, 42, is a suspect connected to a break-in at Burgess Do-It Center, a building supply store on Dingle Street, that took place in June.
Nearly $1,000 in tools and other items were reported stolen from the business.
Jaquan Davon Curtis, 18, is wanted on multiple charges in connection to an October 5th armed robbery at Sumter Pawn Shop.
Three other men were apprehended last month for their roles in this case.
Deputies believe Kalvin Dontavious Epps, 21, may have information that could help officers as they investigate the shooting death of Marcus Brown.
Brown was fatally wounded Oct. 30 outside of a home on South Salem Street.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of Rose and Curtis.
An up to $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that can help locate Epps or help identify suspects in Brown’s killing.
Tips can be given to the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or called into Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
