Police: Huntsville nurse used insulin to poison husband

On September 22, Nikki called a close friend named Crystal Anderson and confided in her that Jim was not really missing and that she killed him with insulin and asked her to come help dispose of the body. After a brief pause as she put Anderson on hold, investigators say she came back on the line and told Anderson not worry about it after all and that she had another friend that was coming to help her. Anderson then called police to report everything because she was concerned. Huntsville police have been working to verify the identity of the other person who was allegedly coming to help Nikki.