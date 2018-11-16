Newberry PD: Pair arrested in shooting, two more suspects sought

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in a Newberry shooting incident, but police are still searching for more suspects who fled the scene.
Darshaun Wright and Sharonda Sims face charges including breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Police responded to Main and Langford Streets for a call of shots fired on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Sims and Wright were arrested a short time later following a traffic stop, but two other people fled the scene.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said an assault weapon and ammunition were recovered that had been dropped in the woods by the subjects that fled the scene. Another semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the subject’s vehicle.
The pair were transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Wright and Sims’ were both given a bond was set at $50,000.
They are still searching for two others believed to have been involved.
