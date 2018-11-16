More than 6,000 third graders in the Midlands may not be reading at grade level, data shows

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of third-graders in the Midlands are struggling to read at grade level, according to data collected from S.C. Ready assessment administered last year.
The assessment is part of the requirements of the Read to Succeed Law, put in place in 2014 by Nikki Haley. While third grade students have long taken reading and literacy standardized tests, the 2017-2018 school year marked the first year districts could use test results to determine whether a student should be held back.
New data from the Department of Education reveals in eight of ten of the Midlands major school districts, the vast majority of third-graders did not meet or exceed expectations of S.C. Ready.
This table chart displays the district, the number of students tested and the breakdown of how many students met, exceeded, did not meet or approached expectations.
According to the Department of Education, only students who score in the lowest tier on the assessment are eligible for retention. All others are given targeted individualized reading interventions and might also qualify for several exemptions listed under the law.
For example, in the Richland One School District, 36 percent, or 713 students met or exceed expectations of the assessment. Conversely, the data shows 64 percent, or 1,263 students did not meet or exceed expectations.
WIS reached out to State Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman to find out how she views the data, but she was not available Friday.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.