LCSD arrest man who stole a car at the Circle K on South Lake Drive

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - On October 10th Lexington County Sheriff’s Department shared a video of a man stealing a vehicle from the Circle K on South Lake Drive.
Investigators were able to identify the man as Trey Bryant thanks to multiple tips.
Bryant has been arrested and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
He is facing numerous charges from separate incidents.
Deputies spoke with the second man captured on surveillance video at the same time as Bryant near the stolen vehicle.
Deputies determined he was not involved in the theft of the vehicle and he will not be charged.
