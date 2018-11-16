Law enforcement to increase patrols as number of armed robberies rise during holiday season

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - It’s that time of the year again: lights, holiday cheer, and armed robberies.
Lexington County deputies are beefing up patrols for the holiday season.
They’re doing this because there is a traditional increase in the amount of armed robberies.
“It’s almost like clockwork. It seems to happen around this time," said Captain Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Right now, law enforcement agencies in different counties are investigating a string of armed robberies.
Some of the places these reported armed robberies have taken place at your favorite corner store, gas station, or fast food restaurant. This week, there was a reported robbery at the Taco Bell on Platts Spring Road in West Columbia. Deputies said these locations are chosen on purpose.
“A suspect is going to be looking for a quick and easy target where can I get in and out of very, very quickly,” Myrick said.
If you do find yourself in the middle of an armed robbery, comply with what you’re being told to do, deputies say.
“Real life isn’t like the movies," Myrick said. "Don’t try to be a hero. Be, instead, a good witness.”
Try to remember as many details as possible. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said, because of evidence gathered at the scene and eyewitness accounts, they were able to arrest 17-year-old Inezhia Allen and 18-year-old Kealea Stephens in connection to the armed robbery at the Taco Bell and at a Circle K.
Deputies said the public plays an important role in these investigations.
“Even the smallest tip can be very valuable,” Myrick said.
