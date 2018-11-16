JELL-O is making edible slime - your kids want this. Here’s where to buy it

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - JELL-O, the creators of all things colorful and jiggly, have introduced edible slime.
The line of edible slime - featured in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties, is JELL-O’s first launch since the brand announced its new line of JELL-O PLAY edible toys in June.
Kids across the internet LOOOOOOVE slime - and why not? It's fun. It's slippery. Parents don't want you to have it. Now, you can eat it, too. With millions of social media videos online with tutorials on how to make it, JELL-O decided "When in Rome, make JELL-O slime."
The edible slime launch comes on the heels of JELL-O’s summer launch of JELL-O PLAY, a new line of edible JELL-O gelatin products designed to inspire families to engage in free play and fun.
The three JELL-O PLAY product lines can be molded, shaped, and built into whatever parents and kids can imagine, and are designed around themes that spark creativity, such as Ocean and Jungle. All items are available online and in national retailers and have a suggested retail price under $5.
Now, the JELL-O Play platform includes slime, adding an edible twist to one of the hottest trends in toys and furthering the brand’s mission to inspire families to engage in creative play.
“JELL-O PLAY is all about encouraging and enabling bonding time between parents and kids,” says Michael Hartley, Senior Associate Brand Manager for JELL-O Play. “With new JELL-O PLAY Edible Slime, the entire family can have fun creating, stretching, and even eating slime.”
The colorful, edible and imaginative DIY slime experience is easy to make: simply add water to the pre-made mix to create slime that will drip, stretch, and conform to any shape families can imagine. Each canister of JELL-O PLAY Edible Slime makes two batches of slime, is 100% edible and washes away easily with soap and warm water.
JELL-O PLAY Edible Slime is now available for pre-order on Amazon.com with a suggested retail price of $9.99. The slime will be available in select retailers in December.
