Gamecocks women’s basketball announces bus trip to game vs. Duke

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Fans of the Gamecocks women’s basketball team could get a great gift before Christmas rolls around.
The South Carolina Athletics Department announced Friday that they are offering fans the chance to support the women’s basketball team on the road with a fan bus scheduled for the Gamecocks' matchup at Duke on Sunday. Dec. 9 in Durham, NC.
Tickets for the fan bus are $75 per person and include transportation, a general admission ticket to the game, a t-shirt, lunch, and assorted snacks and soft drinks. Official departure time and location will be announced at a later time, and the bus will leave Durham for the return trip to Columbia 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
Reservations can be made online at GamecocksOnline.com, by calling the Gamecock Club at 803-777-4276 or by visiting the Gamecock Club office at the Rice Athletics Center (M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and payment must be made at the time of the reservation request.
Additional bus trips for the 2018-19 season, including to the Gamecocks’ game at Tennessee on Feb. 24, will be announced at a later date.
