Gamecocks hold off Clemson to capture win in home opener

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Clemson held South Carolina to just eight third-quarter points to rally from a 16-point halftime deficit, but the Gamecocks outlasted the Tigers 69-57 at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday for their second win of the season.
South Carolina led by as many as 21 points in the contest but weren’t able to stop the Tigers from cutting the lead in the second half. Clemson put together a 23-5 run between the second and third quarters. Kobi Thornton led the charge with six third-quarter points while the Gamecocks turned the ball over 10 times in the period.
In the end, the Gamecocks were able to get back on track offensively. Carolina put up 25 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Te’a Cooper led USC with 15 points while Tyasha Harris finished with 11 points. The Gamecocks shot just 36 percent from the floor but tied a school record with 16 blocks against the Tigers.
Simone Westbrook was the top scorer for the Tigers with 14 points with Kobi Thornton and Danielle Edwards each adding 11 points and 10 points respectively.
South Carolina returns to action on Sunday when they host Maryland. Clemson will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Monday.
