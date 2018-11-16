First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns!

Carolina Sunshine and Dry Conditions Over The Next Week
Our active weather over the last few weeks will be on vacation, as High pressure will take control of the forecast today through much of next week, in fact, right through Thanksgiving should be quiet with just a few passing dry cold fronts that will continue to give us seasonable conditions, rather than super cold air.
We’ll see things start to change again as we move into the last week of November/early December.
Weather Headlines:
- Quiet, super late Fall weather
- Mostly sunny days…highs upper 50s to middle 60s…Clear nights with lows in the middle 30s rising to middle 40s
- Thanksgiving is looking nice with highs in the upper 80s under Partly Cloudy skies
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows middle 30s
Saturday: Sunny. High lower 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High middle 60s
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.