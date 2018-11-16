FIRST ALERT: Early Freeze Friday morning, then sunshine and warmer temps

A Freeze Warning is in effect Friday morning for most of the Midlands from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. We’re expecting temperatures to dip into the low to mid 30s. It will be cold enough for some patchy frost to develop. Most areas should not have a problem with black ice since our winds will stay up a bit from the west. However, don’t be surprised if a few leftover puddles cause some slick spots to develop in a couple of isolated areas by Friday morning. As we move through the day, our temperatures will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.