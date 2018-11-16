FIRST ALERT: Early Freeze Friday morning, then sunshine and warmer temps

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day. Temperatures will dip into the 30s!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day, mainly for during the early morning.
· A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Midlands from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30s.
· By afternoon, highs will rise into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.
· The sunshine will stick around through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s.
· Even more sun is expected next week.
· Right now, Thanksgiving Day brings a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Freeze Warning is in effect Friday morning for most of the Midlands from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. We’re expecting temperatures to dip into the low to mid 30s. It will be cold enough for some patchy frost to develop. Most areas should not have a problem with black ice since our winds will stay up a bit from the west. However, don’t be surprised if a few leftover puddles cause some slick spots to develop in a couple of isolated areas by Friday morning. As we move through the day, our temperatures will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
On Saturday, temperatures will start the day in the mid 30s. Highs will climb into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday. A few clouds are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
We’ll start your Thanksgiving week with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. Right now, Thanksgiving Day brings dry weather! We’re forecasting a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast over the next several days.
Tonight: Gradual Clearing. Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Alert Day Friday: Freeze Warning. Then, Mostly Sunny. Warmer By Afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 5 mph.
