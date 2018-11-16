2018 Families Helping Families - here’s what you need to know

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For over 28 years WIS-TV has teamed up with the Palmetto Project to help needy families at Christmas through Families helping Families.
Through the years, with your support, we’ve helped over 50,000 families in the Midlands. Once again we’re asking for your help as we look to help over 3,000 families this holiday season.
Please call the Families Helping Families Phone Bank at (803)-758-1020. There will be volunteers standing by to take your call Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Phone banks open Nov .19.
We still have a number of families that need to be adopted. Please contact Palmetto Project by calling 803-758-1020 or emailing nkilloy@palmettoproject.com to help make the season bright for those families!
Financial contributions to the program are also graciously accepted. Monetary donations are essential in order to ensure that all of our applicant families receive gifts.
Before a family is accepted into the program, they are put through a screening process to assess their level of need.
Unfortunately, no more families are being accepted into the program to be adopted. If you’d like to learn more about the process to choose families, call the Palmetto Project at (803) 779-4875 or email: fhfcola@palmettoproject.org.
