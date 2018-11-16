Department of Justice files federal lawsuit against Town of Irmo over carport

IRMO, SC (WIS) - On Friday afternoon, the Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Irmo, four days after the town council held a special meeting to discuss how to respond to a proposed settlement agreement.
In late October, the Department of Justice sent the town a proposed settlement agreement, alleging it violated the Fair Housing Act by refusing to grant a zoning variance to a longtime resident who said she is permanently disabled.
The proposal outlined several guidelines for the town to abide by and $40,000 in monetary damages to be awarded to the plaintiff. On Monday, after an hour in executive session, the Irmo Town Council agreed to hand the matter over to its insurance attorney. It said the attorney would respond to the DOJ’s proposal by the Friday, Nov. 16 deadline.
The proposal did state if the town did not abide by all guidelines included within, the department would take the town to court.
The federal suit was filed Friday afternoon. You can read it below:
