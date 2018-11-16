Child, woman, man found shot to death in Upstate home, sheriff says

GREENWOOD, SC (WYFF) - A child, a woman and a man were found shot to death Friday morning inside a Greenwood County home, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
They were found inside a mobile home on Perch Street off Shrine Club Road.
Kelly said deputies were called to the home about 10 a.m. He did not say why deputies were originally called to the home.
He said all the victims had gunshot wounds to the head.
The names of the victims have not been released. Kelly said investigators are interviewing neighbors. He did not release a possible motive for the deaths.
