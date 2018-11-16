Cayce Riverwalk closes all phases due to the Congaree River’s rising levels

If you've driven over the Congaree River today, you may have noticed the water is quite high. The river level has risen from all the rain we saw this week, and as a result, portions of the Cayce and West Columbia Riverwalk remain closed. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 16, 2018 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 8:43 AM

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The City of Cayce announced Friday that it is closing all four phases of the Cayce Riverwalk due to the rising levels of the Congaree River.

As of Friday morning, the river was at 16.01 feet. All four phases - including the Timmerman Trail, will be closed to the public until the levels go down.

Here’s where all of the phases begin and what’s closed:

Heavy rains throughout the early part of this week in South Carolina led to the river levels rising rapidly.

