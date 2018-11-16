Cayce Riverwalk closes all phases due to the Congaree River’s rising levels

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The City of Cayce announced Friday that it is closing all four phases of the Cayce Riverwalk due to the rising levels of the Congaree River.
As of Friday morning, the river was at 16.01 feet. All four phases - including the Timmerman Trail, will be closed to the public until the levels go down.
Here’s where all of the phases begin and what’s closed:
Heavy rains throughout the early part of this week in South Carolina led to the river levels rising rapidly.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.