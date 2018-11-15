USCPD investigating vehicle break-ins around campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Police Department needs your help tracking down a suspect responsible for recent vehicle break-ins across campus.
Officials say the suspect is illegally entering Jeep Wranglers and other unlocked vehicles to take money and other items from the front and rear passenger seats. USCPD said break-ins have occurred in the Senate Street Garage and the 650 Lincoln Street areas.
Authorities have confirmed at least five instances where items were stolen from a Jeep Wrangler model. Officials urge those in the previously mentioned areas to use caution, lock your doors, and remove valuable items from your vehicles.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
