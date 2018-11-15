UPDATE: Driver killed in Augusta Rd. collisions identified by coroner’s office

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Augusta Road has reopened after a fatal collision closed the roadway for several hours Thursday.
The accident happened on Augusta Road/US-1 at Morgan Drive around 7 a.m. Detours were in place, but the road is now open.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed as Rusty Wayne Shull Jr., 22, of Columbia, originally from Circleville, OH.
Shull was traveling westbound on Augusta Road when a vehicle entered the roadway from Morgan Drive and struck his vehicle. The initial collision caused Mr. Shull’s vehicle to cross into the eastbound lanes where two additional vehicles collided with his. Shull was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.
The other drivers were transported to an area hospital but are expected to be OK.
If you witnessed this fatal crash, police need your help in identifying what exactly happened. If you have any information, call the Lexington Police Department at (803)-359-6260.
Check back for updates.
