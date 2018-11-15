2 teens charged in restaurant, conveinence store armed robberies in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of two teen girls in the armed robberies of a Taco Bell and a Circle K earlier this week.
Inezhia Allen, 17, and Kealea Stephens, 18, are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime for the two incidents that happened about six hours apart Tuesday morning, according to arrest warrants.
“Based on evidence gathered at both crime scenes and eyewitness accounts, Allen and Stephens were armed with guns and held employees at gunpoint as they took money,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Fortunately, nobody was hurt during either incident.”
Allen was arrested at her home in Lexington. Stephens turned herself in Wednesday night. They’re being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while they await a bond hearing.
