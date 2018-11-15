Talk of the Town: Top toys for 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Now is the time to get some Christmas shopping done. Jenny Martin of Southern Savers has the top toys of 2018.
It’s important to keep in mind while Christmas shopping that some toys aren’t safe for little ones.
From stuffed unicorns to purple tou-tou-wearing Cabbage Patch Dolls or Nerf ring launchers, gifts that you think may be great under the tree this year may actually pose a potential risk for children, the World Against Toys Causing Harm group discovered.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.