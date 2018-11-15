Sour Patch Kids flavored cereal is real and it’ll be here next month

(RNN) - Cereals are notoriously sweet but Post Consumer Brands is about to throw a wrinkle into its breakfast formula.
The company confirmed to Bustle that it will be releasing Sour Patch Kids flavored cereal on Dec. 26. At first, it will be a Walmart exclusive, but it’ll hit other retailers in June 2019.
Sour Patch Kids are famously sour before giving way to a sweet flavor. If you’re worried the usually sweet cereal milk will be sour, rest assured that will not be the case.
According to a favorable review posted by Thrillist, the milk does not go sour. It does, however, retain an artificial tartness.
The reviewer also said the cereal looks like dehydrated Sour Patch Kids and that it “nailed the sour flavor.”
Anyone looking to try the cereal will only need about $4, Pop Sugar reports.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.