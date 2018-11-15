Sheriff: Wanted attempted murder suspect from the Lowcountry detained in Lee Co. after pursuit

Sheriff: Wanted attempted murder suspect from the Lowcountry detained in Lee Co. after pursuit
A viewer submitted image of the suspect pursued by law enforcement in Lee County Thursday. (Source: WIS viewer)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 15, 2018 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 2:39 PM

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man wanted in the Charleston area on an attempted murder charge has been detained following a brief chase through the Midlands that ended in Lee County Thursday, law enforcement officials said.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said SLED and U.S. Marshals officials advised the sheriff’s office about a fugitive possibly entering the county.

The fugitive was spotted and deputies attempted to get a traffic stop going, but the suspect fled, traveling into Lee County.

Lee County deputies took over the pursuit and eventually used spike strips to stop the suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect’s name has not been released. We’ve reached out to SLED for more details about the incident.

Check back on more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.