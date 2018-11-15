Sheriff says securing students and staff was the first priority in NHS gun incident, not notifying parents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Newberry County Schools were on high alert yesterday when a gun fell out of 18-year-old Anthony Blakely’s backpack.
As the situation developed, students messaged their parents with frantic, and sometimes incorrect, information.
Sheriff Lee Foster says he understands the frustration coming from parents about the delay in getting an official notification from the county, but when he heard there was a gun on school grounds, he only had one focus.
“Number one make sure the children were okay,” Foster said. “Make sure the staff was okay.”
Foster says, school officials hit the alert button to law enforcement at 10:51 a.m., and within one minute, off-campus law enforcement officials were entering the school, followed immediately by another group of officers.
Within 20 minutes of that alert being pressed, Foster says a notice went out over the county Emergency Broadcast System noting that the school was on lock down, but that there were no injuries or shots fired.
“I’m a parent, but I do this every day,” Foster said. “Would I want a police officer to stop, send a text message out and to say what was going or would I want them to go secure my child? I’d want my child secured first.”
A notification went out to county residents less than an hour after the alert went out, detailing what happened through a website called Nixle. That’s where most of the parents got their first official notice about what was going on.
Foster says his teams handled Tuesday’s situation quickly and efficiently, but he’s hoping politicians will look into bringing more school resource officers on board because…times are changing.
“We don’t live in a world where they’re throwing spitballs,” Foster said. “They’re throwing lead.”
Sheriff Foster also noted that there were students taking a standardized test yesterday who will have to re-take the entire test because of the disruption from the incident.
He’s frustrated that he couldn’t charge Blakely with “disturbing schools,” but that law was changed earlier this year to only apply to non-students.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.