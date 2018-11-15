Seeking a 2020 comeback, House GOP elects McCarthy as leader

FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio attends a joint hearing on, "oversight of FBI and Department of Justice actions surrounding the 2016 election" on Capitol Hill in Washington. Frustration and finger-pointing spilled over at a private meeting of House Republicans late Tuesday, Nov. 13, as lawmakers sorted through an election that cost the majority and began considering new leaders. The speaker’s gavel now out of reach, Republican Kevin McCarthy, an ally of President Donald Trump, is poised to be minority leader. But he faces a challenge from Jordan of the conservative Freedom Caucus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (AP)