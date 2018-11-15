SC woman gets federal prison time for fraudulent use of husband’s VA benefits

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Blythewood woman was sentenced to federal prison time after she was found misusing her husband's VA benefits.
U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lyndon says Tammy L. Yoho, who also went by Tammy Louise Black, 54, was sentenced to more than three years in a federal prison for theft of government funds.
The evidence showed that in 2001, Yoho entered an agreement with the VA to act for her husband following his brain cancer diagnosis.
In 2011, she started a relationship with another man and started living with him in 2013. During that time, she used her husband’s VA benefits for personal use, including spending it at a Las Vegas casino.
She also forged her husband’s signature on a power of attorney form in 2014 so she could get a VA loan to buy a large house in Blythewood.
In 2015, her husband was found dead in their marital home in North Carolina. The utilities had been shut off and the residence was in foreclosure for lack of payments. Yoho, who was still living with another man in Blythewood, subsequently filed for additional VA benefits claiming to have continuously lived with her husband until he died.
United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Yoho to 37 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision and payment of $47,730.34 in restitution to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the district attorney said.
The case was investigated by agents of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Investigation.
