Ridge View’s Wilson signs to play for Georgetown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For a couple of years now, Malcolm Wilson worked with former South Carolina Gamecock and Hall of Famer Alex English on his game.
Over time, Wilson made progress on both sides of the floor. Next year, he’ll get the chance to work with another Hall of Fame big man from the NBA. Wilson signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon to attend Georgetown and play under former New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing.
“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “I had a lot of family, a lot of friends, teammates, coaches that came to watch,” said Wilson. “It was really nice to have support in my decision and to be able to sign along with my brother Joe (Joseph McKenny). So, it’s a blessed day.”
South Carolina and Clemson were also among the schools hoping to sign Wilson, but the Blazers center found comfort in the Hoyas’ program even though the decision wasn’t easy.
“It was difficult as in I really wanted to go to a lot of different places,” said Wilson. “South Carolina, Clemson, and Rice were some big spots I wanted to go to, but I had to make the best decision for me and just put feelings away and just thing about it logically.”
Wilson was a key contributor to Ridge View’s title run during his junior campaign. He averaged five points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks per game. While he may not have been a major factor on the offensive side of the court, Blazers head coach Yerrick Stoneman said that will all change this season.
“Defensively, I’ve always said he’s there,” said Stoneman. “Offensively, we’ve said he’s lacking a little bit, but he’s worked so hard on that. Last year, I wouldn’t even ask him to shoot a 15-19 foot jump shot. This year, we’ve got sets where he can have the opportunity if he chooses to. So, offensively, he’s gotten a lot better.”
