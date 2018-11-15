PLAYER TO WATCH: Braham’s relaxed demeanor helps offensive productivity for Redhawks

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - Pro football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said, ‘If you feel good, you play good.’
It’s the way Cortes Braham approaches every Friday night. The Westwood senior wide receiver may be one of the relaxed guys on the field, but he doesn’t mess around when it comes to his play.
“I think the guys all look up to him because, typically when you’re vocal and you’re talented, guys will follow you,” said Westwood head coach Dustin Curtis Sometimes, we’ve got to reel Cortes in emotionally a little bit, but the guys all know how passionate he is about playing the game.”
Braham, a Shrine Bowl selection for the Redhawks, has 44 catches for 766 yards and 10 touchdowns. His stress-free demeanor is just part of the reason he believes he’s been so successful this season.
“If you are tense and you’re so serious all the time, you’re going to mess up and you’re going to overthink things,” said Braham. “So, if you just have fun and play the game that you love, you’re going to be good and dominate everybody.”
Braham said he has received interest from a number of schools including South Carolina and Old Dominion, but he has no scholarship offers. Despite that, Curtis believes Braham could be a tremendous asset to a program’s offense.
“He’s a special kind of under-the-lights kid and there’s not a moment that’s too big for him,” said Curtis. “You believe that if you’ve got him one on one in a big moment that he’s going to win the matchup and that’s a lot of pressure that it takes off of your offense when you can get him in those situations because you know he’s very capable of making big plays.”
Braham knows time is running out on his playing days on the gridiron at Westwood and he intends to make the most of the time he has left in the playoffs. It’s his hope that he and the Redhawks can make it to Williams-Brice Stadium to play in this year’s state title game.
“A state championship would mean a lot,” Braham said. “Last year, we fell short. I know that, if we go out there and we do what we’ve got to do and we get to state, even if we lose at state, I’ll be happy because we made it to state. I won’t be that mad.”
Westwood takes on Ridge View this Friday in second-round playoff action. The game will be played at Blythewood High.
