Fatal collision closes part of Augusta Road, detours in place

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Officers are investigating a fatal collision on Augusta Road/US-1 at Morgan Drive that happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. The roadway is closed and detours are in place.
All outbound traffic is being detoured from Main Street onto North Lake Drive. Traffic on US-1, between Lake Drive to Stoneridge Drive, will be allowed access to residences and businesses.
The Transportation Department is making adjustments to signal lights on North Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. to assist with traffic flow caused by the detours, Lexington Police said.
According to Lexington Police, the collision is being investigated as a fatality. The Lexington County Coroner is on the scene.
Other injuries have not been reported at this time.
Expect delays in the area for the next several hours as officers investigate. Check back for updates.
