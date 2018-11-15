The Latest: Navalny hails European court victory

In this photo released by Anti-corruption Foundation Press Service, Russian anti-corruption crusader Alexei Navalny sits behind a red ribbon at Domodedovo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Navalny was stopped at the border Tuesday and barred from leaving Russia as he was about to travel to a court hearing at the European Court for Human Rights in France. (Anti-corruption Foundation press service via AP) (AP)