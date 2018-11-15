Harvest Hope to close Cayce location on Nov. 21

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - Harvest Hope confirmed Thursday that they will close their location on 12th Street in Cayce on Nov. 21.
“After months of careful consideration and discussions with Mission Lexington, we decided to partner with Mission Lexington to more efficiently serve people in need in Lexington County,” a spokesperson said via email. “Both of our organizations were operating in the same area, with the same goal in mind to serve and feed hungry families. Harvest Hope can save money and better utilize resources by working together.”
A Harvest Hope spokesperson said individuals needing food assistance in Lexington County can visit Mission Lexington or one of our other 20 partner agencies in Lexington County.
Residents in need can also visit the Harvest Hope location on Shop Road or go to the Harvest Hope website and search for locations by their zip code for resources.
