Dive into the holiday season at the 33rd annual Vista Lights

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Midlands is kicking off the holiday season on Thursday with the Congaree Vista Guild’s 33rd Annual Vista Lights events. It’s considered the premier holiday event for the area, and it’s happening right in the heart of the Vista.
Keep in mind, road closures begin at 5 p.m. as many of you begin your evening commute home. That’s when Lincoln and Park Streets will close to vehicle traffic, and at 6 p.m., Gervais Street in the Vista will be available to foot-traffic only.
That’s because there will be plenty to walk around and see. Meredith Atkinson, executive director with the Congaree Vista Guild, says, “There is something in store for everyone. The stage performances kick off at 6:15 p.m. and there is everything from ballerinas to dancers – professional dance companies – singers, everything to get you in the holiday spirit."
At 7 p.m., the tree will be lit, which Atkinson says is the highlight of the evening, but events will go on all evening. "On Lincoln Street, we have a free Kid Zone. The kids can get their face painted. They can enjoy balloon artistry, reindeer food kits, and of course, visits from the man himself. Santa will be here. You can take your own pictures. You can visit. Make sure you tell him what you want for Christmas this year,” she said.
Atkinson also says the road closures may make traffic heavy in the area, but there will also be free parking until 2 a.m. at the parking garage behind the Aloft Hotel. That’s at Lincoln and Washington Streets.
There’s also free parking available at the South Carolina State Museum. A shuttle will be available to bring you to the event.
Watch WIS News for live coverage of the event, and the Tree Lighting, which begins at 7:00 PM.
