2 dead, 3 injured in Richland County crash

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 15, 2018 at 5:14 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 5:14 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three people are recovering after a deadly crash in Richland County.

Troopers say two people were killed in that crash around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Farrow Road. They say victims were the driver and passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by another driver trying to make a turn.

Investigators say both were wearing seat belts, but died due to injuries.

Three people in the other car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.

