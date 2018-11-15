2 dead, 3 injured in Richland County crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three people are recovering after a deadly crash in Richland County.
Troopers say two people were killed in that crash around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Farrow Road. They say victims were the driver and passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by another driver trying to make a turn.
Investigators say both were wearing seat belts, but died due to injuries.
Three people in the other car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.
