Data shows homicides on the rise in Columbia, Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said since 2015, the department has investigated 91 homicides. 10 of the cases remain open and unsolved. In 2015, the department said it investigated 17 murders and still have one case open. In 2016, it saw 26 murder investigations and five of those cases remain open. In 2017, the county saw 23 murders and so far, this year, 25 murders have been investigated while four remain open.