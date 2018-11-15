Data shows homicides on the rise in Columbia, Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Data from the Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department shows a rise in the number of homicides in the city of Columbia and Richland County.
In 2015, the Columbia Police Department investigated 13 homicides, in 2016 it saw 12 homicides, in 2017 it saw 12 homicides and so far in 2018 the department has investigated 14 homicides. According to the department, all of the homicides in 2018 have included arrests.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said since 2015, the department has investigated 91 homicides. 10 of the cases remain open and unsolved. In 2015, the department said it investigated 17 murders and still have one case open. In 2016, it saw 26 murder investigations and five of those cases remain open. In 2017, the county saw 23 murders and so far, this year, 25 murders have been investigated while four remain open.
Sheriff Leon Lott said the community is facing a problem that deputies can’t fix on their own.
“We’ve got to work together, we’ve got to stop this,” he said. “Parents have to be parents. They have to teach their kids at a young age, as a community we need to be involved to do something about this.”
As the sheriff’s department is on pace to exceed the number of homicides in 2016, Lott said his investigators are working to solve cases as quickly as they can.
“We’re catching them, but we have more in our community we have to stop. And we have to stop those growing up from doing something like this.”
In April, the two departments created a joint task force to curb gun violence in the Midlands. As a result, more than 500 guns have been taken off the streets by the sheriff’s department alone.
Lott said gang activity and drugs are often common denominators in homicide cases the department investigates and points to parenting as a way to nip the problem in the bud at home.
