Corrected study: Building, mining have high suicide rates

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, the shadow of a worker falls on a fence at the construction site of a convenience store in Victorville, Calif. On Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the workers with the highest suicide rates have construction, mining and drilling jobs. That was the finding of a report correcting an earlier study that mistakenly said farmers, lumberjacks and fishermen killed themselves most often. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) (James Quigg)