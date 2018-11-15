Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin, actor Mike Colter honored by Ebony Magazine

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two South Carolina men are being honored by Ebony Magazine. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Actor Mike Colter were both named on Ebony’s 2018 Power 100 list.
Mayor Benjamin was named in the Disruptors category for his work with the My Brother’s Keeper program. That was created by former President Barack Obama to mentor boys and young men of color.
Mayor Benjamin was also recognized for his work to get two men posthumous pardons after they were wrongfully convicted in the 1913 death of a Confederate Army Veteran.
Benjamin also recently teamed up with Richland Two Schools and the Nickelodean Theater to give students a chance to see “The Hate U Give,” a film about a young girl who witnesses her childhood best friend shot and killed by a police officer.
Colter was listed in the 2018 Arts and Entertainment category. He is a Midlands native who is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Netflix series and recently made an appearance at Soda City Comic Con.
Congrats, guys!
