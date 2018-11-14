Year of the Veteran: The Doctor’s Oath

While serving in Iraq, Dr. Antonetti was challenged at times to hold true to the Hippocratic Oath he had taken when becoming a physician - to do no harm and to help the injured - even those who are the enemy combatants. “You have to look at it as it’s a human being. You’re there to take care of them. I didn’t really like a lot of these people, but they were human beings in need of help and that was my primary goal was to help them.”