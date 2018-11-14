Two drivers, student injured in Bush River Rd. crash involving school bus

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two drivers and one student have been injured after a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.
The accident happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of Broad River Rd. and Bush River Rd. when a car hit the school bus. According to SCHP, one student who was heading to St. Andrews Middle School was on the bus at the time of the accident.
That student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The school bus driver and the driver of the car were also injured, according to SCHP. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.