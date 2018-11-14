Suspect wanted for robbing Sonic on Farrow Road at gunpoint

Suspect wanted for robbing Sonic on Farrow Road at gunpoint
Armed robbery suspect (Source: RCSDInvestigates)
By Jazmine Greene | November 13, 2018 at 10:19 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 10:21 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for robbing the Sonic on Farrow Road.

Officials say the suspect entered the Sonic around 9 p.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint.

The suspect was described as a male wearing an Army ACU rain jacket.

