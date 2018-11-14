Suspect wanted for robbing Sonic on Farrow Road at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for robbing the Sonic on Farrow Road.
Officials say the suspect entered the Sonic around 9 p.m. and robbed the business at gunpoint.
The suspect was described as a male wearing an Army ACU rain jacket.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved with this incident you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
