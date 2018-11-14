RCSD: Man detained, charged after punching, kicking, strangling woman during a domestic violence incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly kicked, punched, and strangled a female victim during a domestic violence incident.
RCSD’s fugitive team alongside U.S. Marshals arrested Spencer Mackenzie Jeffcoat, 21, on Wednesday. Jeffcoat is being charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and kidnapping in an assault that happened on Nov. 10.
Deputies say they were called to Palmetto Health Richland in regard to an assault.
While there, the victim told deputies that Jeffcoat kicked, punched and strangled her multiple times. Because of the severity of the injuries, the victim, who will not be named at this time, has had surgery and was treated for multiple injuries to her face and body.
A number of photos on a Facebook post showing the victim’s injuries posted by the victim’s father have been shared multiple times online.
Jeffcoat is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are ways you can get help. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.
