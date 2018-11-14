Lexington Co. deputies investigating shooting near elementary school that injured one

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the shooting happened at the Seven Oaks Park located at 200 Leisure Lane near an elementary school at about 3 a.m.
A man was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
Deputies have interviewed and released a man in connection to the shooting.
Investigators say that while their investigation is ongoing, they are not searching for any suspects or people of interest at this time.
