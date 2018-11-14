Investigators looking for gunman who robbed Family Dollar in Orangeburg

By WIS News 10 Staff | November 14, 2018 at 5:37 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:37 AM

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Investigators in Orangeburg are looking for a gunman who robbed a discount store on Tuesday.

Sheriff Ravenell said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. when a subject entered the Family Dollar at the intersection of Joe Jeffords and Charleston Highways.

The subject got away with a small amount of cash. He is described as a black male standing between 5′9 and 6′0 tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the gunman, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

