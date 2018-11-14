Gamecocks roll past Norfolk State 81-64

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina had three players in double figures tonight as the Gamecocks cruised to an 81-64 victory over Norfolk State.
“It was good to come out and play well," said Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin. "Norfolk is a good team. They don’t just run out there and throw it around. They have a purpose to how they play. It was good to see us play through our principles for the first 32 minutes. We practiced real well yesterday and in our shootaround today we were really engaged. I thought we played well on both ends of the floor. We came out in the second half and went bang, bang, bang and just gave us life and confidence. I was happy for our guys. They needed something good to happen to them.”
Hassani Gravett and AJ Lawson each had 18 points in the win while Justin Minaya finished with 10. South Carolina led by as many as 28 in the contest while shooting 52 percent from the floor. The Gamecocks also shot 38 percent from long range and received 34 bench points to help secure the win.
South Carolina led from wire to wire against Norfolk State handing the Spartans their second loss of the year.
The Gamecocks will now head to Uncasville, Conn., to face Providence on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. That game can be seen on ESPN.
