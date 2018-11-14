Gamecocks roll past Norfolk State 81-64

“It was good to come out and play well," said Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin. "Norfolk is a good team. They don’t just run out there and throw it around. They have a purpose to how they play. It was good to see us play through our principles for the first 32 minutes. We practiced real well yesterday and in our shootaround today we were really engaged. I thought we played well on both ends of the floor. We came out in the second half and went bang, bang, bang and just gave us life and confidence. I was happy for our guys. They needed something good to happen to them.”